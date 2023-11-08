VIDEO: MTSU football coach Rick Stockstill discusses matchup with FIU
Middle Tennessee State football coach Rick Stockstill talks about Saturday's home matchup with Florida International.
Middle Tennessee State football coach Rick Stockstill talks about Saturday's home matchup with Florida International.
The Bears will turn to their undrafted rookie for at least one more start.
Iowa totals have been absurdly low in 2023, and this is the lowest one yet.
Michigan's running game isn't elite and J.J. McCarthy will need to rise to the occasion to hold off No. 9 Penn State.
Not likely, but possible: Ole Miss could tilt the playoff if the Rebels can win in Athens.
Check out our latest fantasy hockey trade tips, headlined by a couple of Pittsburgh skaters.
The Yahoo Fantasy trade deadline is just over a week away. If you're looking to make a deal, Sal Vetri has some suggestions.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
There wasn't any movement at the top of the rankings after Week 10.
Friday night's Truck Series finale was an ugly display of driving.
With decisions to be made on an expansion format, a new CFP director, revenue sharing and a new TV deal, there's plenty at stake as college football's power brokers meet in Chicago on Thursday.
Jorge Martin runs through several backfields that have question marks for fantasy entering Week 10.
Belichick has the AFC's worst record. McDaniels was fired. And Garoppolo was benched. This all felt like the end of The Patriot Way, the greatest and most poorly replicated corporate doctrine in NFL history, now just paint over rust.
J.C. Jackson hasn't endeared himself to the Patriots in his latest stint with the team.
Have you ever wondered how hockey photographers capture images from inside the net? We went behind the lens to find out.
There's a good chance that at least one 5-7 team will be needed to complete the bowl field in addition to James Madison and Jacksonville State.
Taylor Swift will have to settle for the second-sexiest Kelce brother.
The Michigan sign-stealing controversy has taken a new turn, and now three other Big Ten schools have found themselves in the spotlight alongside the Wolverines.
The game total is sitting at 29 after opening at 29.5. If it closes below 30.5, the matchup will be the lowest college football total in the last 30 years.
Two of the NBA's best teams meet in Denver on Wednesday night.
"We think that's the best opportunity for our football team right now," Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters.