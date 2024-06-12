Video: Mourinho calls San Siro best stadium and Roma most ‘loyal’ fans

Jose Mourinho looks back over his career and admits San Siro is the greatest stadium in the world, while Roma fans are the most ‘loyal.’

The former Inter and Giallorossi coach has just taken on a new job at Fenerbahce, but until pre-season training begins, he is also popping up as a pundit.

He met with TNT Sports to answer some quick-fire questions and chose San Siro as the best stadium he has ever worked in.

However, when it came to identifying the fans who were the most loyal, he looked towards the Stadio Olimpico.

“For a team not used to winning, Roma fans are so, so loyal to the team.”

Mourinho also picked the Conference League with Roma as the trophy that meant the most, but noted that was only because the most recent will always be top of that particular list.

Mourinho on Inter and Roma supporters