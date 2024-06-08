(Video): The most underrated goal by Chelsea genius Eden Hazard

Things are quiet at Chelsea at the moment, relatively speaking. The new manager is in place and getting to work, the players are off preparing for the Euros or taking a holiday, and transfer action has yet to really develop beyond the free transfer signing of Tosin Adarabioyo.

On Twitter, one user took the quiet Saturday night as a chance to remember an under appreciated goal: Eden Hazard’s equaliser (and winning goal in the tie) at Stamford Bridge against Sparta Prague in 2013.

It’s such a lovely goal, the give and go in midfield, the fake shot that takes out two players, the burst of pace and then the rifled finish. As aesthetically pretty as any of the great Hazard goals for us. He really was special that guy – how many other Chelsea players in history could have done that in the 92nd minute?

You can see the goal in the clip embedded here: