Video: What’s Molly McCann’s ceiling in UFC strawweight division after debut win?

Molly McCann thinks the best of her career is yet to come after introducing herself to the strawweight division in emphatic fashion at UFC Fight Night 235.

McCann (14-6 MMA, 7-5 UFC) dropped down from her longtime home of women’s flyweight to 115 pounds with a first-round submission of Diana Belbita this past weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. She said afterward that the performance was a reflection of what she has always been capable of, but she wasn’t competing at the proper weight class.

The Brit looked strong and tenacious during her performance against Belbita, and the 33-year-old made it clear with her comments afterward that she’s only in this to become UFC champion.

Can McCann rise into title contention and eventually challenge for a belt? The was a topic of discussion on the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique” with panelists Nolan King, Danny Segura, Brian “Goze” Garcia and host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

