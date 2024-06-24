Video: Modric gives Croatia the lead vs. Italy despite Donnarumma

Gigio Donnarumma produced two great saves in the opening stage of the second half against Croatia but could not avoid Luka Modric’s goal.

Italy are 1-0 down in Leipzig due to a Modric goal after the break.

The Real Madrid star broke the deadlock at minute 55 from a rebound after a superb Donnarumma save.

Less than one minute earlier, Gigio had denied Modric from the spot, but it was still not enough to prevent Croatia from taking the lead a few seconds later.

