Video: Are MMA vs. boxing fights the future of combat sports?

For some top-level MMA fighters, especially those with a large enough following, getting to test their skills in the boxing ring has become a new career goal.

MMA superstars are drawn to the world of pro boxing not primarily for their aspiration to attain legitimate championship status, but due to the substantially larger financial rewards awaiting them in the boxing ring as opposed to the octagon.

Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather opened the door for Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury. The former proved MMA vs. boxing crossover events could be very lucrative, while the latter proved there is a case for competitive success inside the ropes.

While it’s unlikely that there will be a flood of these events in the future, as public interest has only grown with the right mix of superstar talent and personality, there is a question to be asked about the future of these events, especially considering Saudi Arabia’s willingness to invest heaps of cash.

We asked our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Mike Bohn, Danny Segura and Brian “Goze” Garcia to look at the potential future for MMA vs. boxing events with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

