Video: Milan winger Chukwueze attends charity tournament in Nigeria

Milan winger Samuel Chukwueze participated in a charity tournament in Nigeria, playing with his brother Eze and giving cash prizes to participants.

Nigeria international Chukwueze played in a charity tournament he organised in his hometown, Umuahia, on Sunday.

As reported by SempreMilan, the Nigerian winger has been organising it for the last three years.

Several videos have circulated on social media and one shows Chukwueze provide an assist for his brother Eze.

Chukwueze joined Milan from Villarreal in a €20m deal last summer and finished his first season at the Stadio Meazza with three goals and three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions.

Samuel Chukwueze leaves the Ugba Primary as his leads AC Milan All-Star to the final of the #ChukwuezeAllStarsChampionship pic.twitter.com/zBLNpwUJhA — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) June 23, 2024

❤️ @chukwueze_8 sets up his younger brother Eze in the #ChukwuezeAllStarsChampionship in Nigeria 🇳🇬pic.twitter.com/LF8g73HU8Z — SempreMilan (@SempreMilanCom) June 23, 2024