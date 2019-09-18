Video: Mike Yastrzemski homers at Fenway Park

Giants rookie outfielder Mike Yastrzemski played his first game at Fenway Park on Tuesday, the opening game of a three-game series in Boston. If the last name didn’t give it away, Mike is indeed the grandson of Red Sox Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski.

Carl spent all 23 seasons between 1961-83 with the Red Sox. He was an 18-time All-Star, a seven-time Gold Glove Award winner, a three-time batting champion, and the 1967 Triple Crown winner. He retired with 646 doubles, 452 home runs, and 1,844 RBI, and he fell just shy of triple-digit WAR at 96.4, per Baseball Reference. That’s a hell of a career.

Mike was given a warm round of applause as he came to the plate to lead off Tuesday’s game. He struck out swinging, then walked in his second trip to the dish. In the fourth inning, with two outs and the bases empty, Yastrzemski belted a solo homer to straightaway center field at Fenway Park, pushing the Giants’ lead to 5-1. He still earned quite a few cheers from Red Sox fans.

Grandpa would be proud.