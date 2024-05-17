Video: Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul press conference live stream

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson participate in their second press conference Thursday in Arlington, Texas.

In advance of their July 20 boxing match at AT&T Stadium, Paul (9-1) and Tyson (50-6) continued their two-city press conference tour at Texas Live!

After being friendly with each other at the first press conference in New York, Paul and Tyson take the stage again along with Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor, who meet in the co-main event.

You can watch a live stream of the press conference in the video above.

