Video: Mike Tyson’s ‘Day 2’ training for Jake Paul is sure to hype fans hoping for a vintage knockout

The scheduled July 20 fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is ridiculous from the simple standpoint that it pits a 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer against a way-past-his-prime former heavyweight champion who will be 58 when he steps into the ring.

The interesting aspect of the fight is that if you check out social media comments or most forums, you’ll find a lot of fans hoping Tyson will knock out Paul in vicious fashion. On Thursday, Tyson released a video of himself hitting mitts with famed MMA coach Rafael Cordeiro that is sure to stoke optimism about their ideal outcome happening.

Check it out (via Instagram):

Looks great, doesn’t it? But the thing about the edited clip is that … it’s edited.

As far as realistic expectations go, John McCarthy tried to warn everybody this past week on “Spinning Back Clique.”

“Everyone is seeing Mike as the Mike Tyson that we all fell in love with, the Mike Tyson that was just an animal, would go out there with huge power, and just annhilate people,” McCarthy said. “That Mike Tyson is gone, that Mike Tyson doesn’t exist anymore, and that Mike Tyson is what’s needed to put Jake Paul on his ass. We’re not gonna see that Mike Tyson, so unfortunately you’re gonna see Jake Paul win this fight.

