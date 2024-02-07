Video: Michigan football 2024 recruiting class LB Mason Curtis on Sherrone Moore, Jim Harbaugh
Four-star linebacker and Michigan signee Mason Curtis spoke on what he likes about new Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore.
Four-star linebacker and Michigan signee Mason Curtis spoke on what he likes about new Wolverines coach Sherrone Moore.
Sherrone Moore went 4-0 leading the Wolverines on an interim basis last season while Jim Harbaugh was serving his suspensions.
Harbaugh’s return to the NFL comes after he spent the past nine seasons as the head coach of his alma mater and won the national championship.
When college programs try to replace legends who have been consistently winning, the biggest question is obvious: If everything is going nearly perfect under the old guy, then how does the new guy do better?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on the news of Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.
In today's edition: The Super Bowl is set, Aussie Open champs, a historic upset in England, top plays of the weekend, and more.
In today's edition: A major update in the Hockey Canada scandal, LSU's superteam, our picks for Team USA, and more.
San Francisco selected quarterback Brock Purdy with a compensatory pick.
Jason Fitz is joined by Yahoo Sports Senior NFL Reporters Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein live in Las Vegas for Super Bowl LVIII as the duo go behind the scenes on some of the most interesting storylines around the NFL. After discussing their various Vegas experiences so far this week (and how cool it is to be in Vegas for a Super Bowl), the hosts dive into the Roger Goodell press conference, which covered big issues ranging from the NFL's gambling policy to streaming playoff games and much more. Charles calls for more clarity on the gambling policy and where the line we can't cross is, and Jori and Charles agree that it was once again apparent that Goodell's bottom line is to make the NFL (and its owners) richer. The Washington Commanders hired OC Kliff Kingsbury, which leads to a conversation around the Ben Johnson fiasco, where Washington seemed to go on a media campaign against Johnson after he pulled out of consideration for the head coach job. Charles says it reminds him of the way NBA owners often operate, but it's rare to see that in the NFL. Jason, Charles and Jori move on to discussing the Super Bowl, as the two reporters give their observations from being up close with both teams all week. Charles noticed that Patrick Mahomes seems completely locked in, and the Kansas City Chiefs appear to be almost nonchalant this week. Jori and Charles both learned just how impressed the San Francisco 49ers offensive coaches are with Brock Purdy and how quickly he picked up Kyle Shanahan's intricate offense. He is not a system quarterback – he's a franchise guy. The trio finish with their predictions for the game and how it might play out.
Livingston has spent the last six seasons as the Bengals' safeties coach.
Jay Ladner is expected to make a full recovery, but it’s unclear when he’ll be able to rejoin the program.
With the NBA's trade deadline fast approaching, here are a few deals playoff contenders should consider.
Ryan has been an ESPN NFL analyst since he was last in the league in 2016.
In today's edition: A new sports streamer, the world's most expensive billboard, AFCON's unexpected final four, "Behind the Lens" with Getty Images, and more.
Getting Mahomes up to speed as quickly as that happened and two decades of offensive prowess makes it apparent that Reid has offense down pat. However, he has to do more than dial in on one side of the ball.
Adam Silver named the replacements on Tuesday.
Since a great rookie year, Chase Young's career stalled a bit.
The All-Star Game will pit the two conferences against each other in a traditional game once again this season.
Inter Miami's Asian tour comes to an end following Wednesday's game in Japan.
McAdoo was last in the NFL serving as the Panthers' offensive coordinator in 2022.
Jay Harbaugh and Mike Macdonald both worked on the Michigan Wolverines staff.