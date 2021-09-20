VIDEO: Messi unhappy at early sub; Pochettino reacts, PSG get late winner vs Lyon

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andy Edwards
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lionel Messi is still searching for his first goal for PSG after being subbed off in the 76th minute (he was not happy with Mauricio Pochettino) of Sunday’s late 2-1 victory over Lyon.

[ MORE: 10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 5 ]

Messi was hardly ineffective while he was on the field (he took four shots and put two of them on target), but the on-field chemistry between himself, Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria is still a work in progress.

Mauricio Pochettino shared his reaction to Messi’s reaction, as the Argentine superstar let it be known he wasn’t happy to be subbed off.

Perhaps Pochettino was just protecting Messi, 34, with a big few weeks coming up in the Champions League?

PSG fell behind in the 54th minute, when Lucas Paqueta streaked into the penalty area and grooved a near-post finish low and out of Gianluigi Donnarumma’s reach.

A dozen minutes later, Neymar was hacked down in the penalty area and PSG suddenly had a lifeline. The Brazilian stepped to the penalty spot and brought PSG level.

What happened?

Not long after that, Pochettino handed in his substitution card and the no. 30 flashed on the board in bright red.

The long, over-the-shoulder look says a lot about how Lionel Messi felt in that moment, but certainly not even half as much as he’d like to say.

Mbappe (4 Ligue 1 goals) and Icardi (3 of his own) have managed to carry PSG through the early part of the season, as Lionel Messi finds his way at a new club for the first time in his career. Neymar’s penalty on Sunday was also his first league goal of the season.

Mauro Icardi eventually played the part of hero, but not until the 92nd minute when it was looking like PSG would drop points in Ligue 1 for the first time this season. Mbappe floated a delightful ball into the penalty area and Icardi rose high to head it back across goal to send the Parc des Princes into raptures.

 

What did Mauricio Pochettino have to say?

Asked about the reaction from Lionel Messi, here is what Mauricio Pochettino had to say in his post-game reaction.

“I think we all know we have great players in this 35-man squad. Only 11 can play, we can’t play more. The decisions in the game are made for the good of the team and each player,” Pochettino said.

“Every coach thinks about that. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. Sometimes players like it and sometimes they don’t. At the end of the day, that’s why we’re here. These are decisions that have to be made by the coach. As for his reaction, I asked him how he was, he said he was okay. That was it. That was our exchange.”

Les Parisiens sitting pretty in Ligue 1

PSG sit atop the Ligue 1 table with a perfect 18 points from their first six games, five points ahead of 2nd-place Marseille, who have a game in hand.

Up next for PSG is a trip to face 20th-place Metz on Wednesday.

Latest Premier League news

10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 5 Christian Pulisic injury update arrives NBC Sports Premier League 2021-22 schedule: How to watch, stream live, start...

Follow @AndyEdMLS

VIDEO: Messi unhappy at early sub; Pochettino reacts, PSG get late winner vs Lyon originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Messi looks angry at being replaced; Icardi gets late winner

    Lionel Messi hit the crossbar with a curling free kick and looked angry at being taken off in the 75th minute in his home debut Sunday for Paris Saint-Germain. Substitute Mauro Icardi scored deep into stoppage time as PSG scraped a 2-1 win over Lyon in the French league to make it six straight victories. Messi stared sharply at PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino and appeared to snub a handshake as he came off.

  • Icardi grabs late winner for PSG against Lyon as Messi makes home bow

    Lionel Messi had a lively home debut for Paris Saint-Germain but it was his compatriot Mauro Icardi who scored a dramatic stoppage-time winner as the Ligue 1 leaders edged Lyon 2-1 on Sunday.

  • Ronaldo scores, West Ham misses penalty as Man United wins

    Cristiano Ronaldo began the comeback as Manchester United won 2-1 at West Ham thanks to Mark Noble missing a penalty in stoppage time for the hosts straight after being brought off the bench on Sunday. The club captain was sent on by manager David Moyes to take the penalty after Luke Shaw handled in the area. The long-serving midfielder, who retires at the end of the season, had not missed a spotkick since December 2016, but he was denied a winner by United goalkeeper David De Gea.

  • 10 things we learned in the Premier League – Matchweek 5

    What did we learn during matchweek 5 of the 2021-22 Premier League season? A whole lot.

  • Chase Elliott, Kevin Harvick bang fenders, exchange words in Bristol confrontations

    Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott had multiple confrontations as NASCAR's biggest feud of the season erupted Saturday night at Bristol Motor Speedway.

  • Tottenham vs Chelsea: Analysis, final score, reaction, videos

    Join us for live analysis, reaction and videos from the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for Spurs against Chelsea.

  • No goals, no deal – now Raheem Sterling’s Man City future is in doubt

    A goalless Manchester City performance at the Etihad is such a rarity that it inevitably demands analysis, as, too, do the problems Raheem Sterling is experiencing in front of goal for the club.

  • Gronk has his 19th two-touchdown game, two short of the tight end record

    Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowsi retired after 2018 as a Hall of Famer. Three years later, he’s continuing to add to his Canton-worthy resume. On Sunday, Gronk caught a pair of touchdown passes on Sunday against the Falcons. It was his nineteenth career regular-season game with two or more touchdown receptions. Gronk is now second [more]

  • AC Milan stalemate piles on misery for Juventus

    Juventus were left struggling in the unlikely surroundings of Serie A's bottom three on Sunday after a 1-1 draw with AC Milan kept them searching for a first league win this season.

  • Syrian migrants allowed in by Merkel vote to choose her successor

    Tarek Saad is keen to help other Syrian refugees who have fled the war in their homeland to make a new home in Germany and he sees the federal election on Sept. 26 as an opportunity to do just that. Saad is campaigning in his adopted state of Schleswig-Holstein on the Baltic coast for the Social Democrats (SPD), a party he joined in 2016, just two years after he arrived in Germany bearing two gunshot wounds he had survived in Syria. "Our parents lived under a different political system for long years (in Syria)... This is an opportunity to develop a new generation (in Germany)," said Saad, who like many refugees will vote for the first time as a German citizen.

  • Transfer news: Dike to Palace, Rudiger to Tottenham or PSG, Origi to Lens

    An American, a German, and a Belgian walk into the transfer rumor mill. Will they leave with new homes? News on Chelsea, Orlando City, and Liverpool players

  • Rivals allege mass fraud as Russian pro-Putin party wins big majority

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Opponents accused Russian authorities of mass fraud on Monday after the ruling United Russia party, which supports President Vladimir Putin, won a bigger than expected parliamentary majority despite unease over living standards. With over 99% of ballots counted, the Central Election Commission said United Russia had won nearly 50% of the vote, with its nearest rival, the Communist Party, taking just under 19%. The scale of the victory means United Russia will have more than two-thirds of deputies in the 450-seat State Duma lower house of parliament.

  • Instant reactions after Chelsea ease past Spurs

    Get full postmatch thoughts after Chelsea recorded another impressive victory, taking down Tottenham 3-0 in North London.

  • WATCH: Rookie Boston legend Larry Bird absolutely dominates the New York Knicks in 1980

    The Hick From French Lick took a bite out of the Big Apple while still wet behind the ears in the NBA.

  • Azpilicueta: Chelsea haven't hit highest level

    Cesar Azpilicueta was happy with Chelsea's strong showing against Tottenham but believes the team can hit an even higher gear.

  • Three talking points from the Premier League weekend

    Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United maintained their fearsome pace at the top of the Premier League at the weekend but early pacesetters Tottenham stumbled again.

  • Virtual Report Card: Handing out grades in the LSU victory

    Handing out grades in our virtual report card after Saturday's win.

  • Indonesia retrieves most-wanted militant's body from jungle

    The bodies of Indonesia’s most wanted militant with ties to the Islamic State group and a follower, who were killed in a jungle shootout with security forces, were evacuated early Sunday to a police hospital for further investigation, police said. The military earlier said the militants killed late Saturday were Ali Kalora, leader of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network that has claimed several killings of police officers and minority Christians, and another suspected extremist, Jaka Ramadan, also known as Ikrima. The two men were fatally shot by a joint team of military and police officers in Central Sulawesi province’s mountainous Parigi Moutong district.

  • Kuntz feels at home as he signs Turkey deal

    Stefan Kuntz feels like he is "coming home" after signing a three-year contract as Turkey's national coach with the aim to guide them to their first World Cup finals in 20 years.

  • African players in Europe: 100-goal Mane punishes Palace again

    It was a memorable weekend for Sadio Mane as he bagged his 100th goal for Liverpool and became the first Premier League footballer to score in nine consecutive matches against the same opponent.