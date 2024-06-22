Video: Manchester United goalkeeper involved in howler as Portugal double lead

It has been a disastrous start for Turkey in this evening’s Euro 2024 tie as Portugal lead 2-0.

Portugal took the lead after 22 minutes when Rafael Leao and Nuno Mendes linked up well, with the latter’s cross skidding through the legs of Samet Akaydin, taking a nick off Orkun Kokcu and setting up Bernardo Silva at the back post.

It wasn’t the start Turkey wanted in Dortmund but it was about to get even worse, with the spotlight aiming closely on Manchester United back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Portugal doubled their lead eight minutes later when Akaydin put the ball into his own net after Joao Cancelo bursted forward through midfield with an attempt to prod the ball through to Cristiano Ronaldo.

The attack looked to have fizzled out when Akaydin blindly played the ball back to Bayindir, but he misplaced his pass and it crossed the line to count as an own goal.

🇹🇷 0-2 🇵🇹 A mix-up for the ages. Samet Akaydin slots the ball past his own goalkeeper and into the Turkiye net. 📺 Watch @rte2 & @rteplayer https://t.co/b2OI4OoWVJ 📱 Updates https://t.co/zrRUWttTKY pic.twitter.com/UcPqC9n1pY — RTÉ Sport (@RTEsport) June 22, 2024

Footage courtesy of RTE

Turkey have a mountain to climb now.

Subscribe to the Stretty News podcast Strettycast for weekly episodes on Manchester United. You can also sign up to the ad-free Stretty Newsletter. Get the Stretty News verdict on all matters Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News

Video: Manchester United goalkeeper involved in howler as Portugal double lead

Jun 22 2024, 17:40

Manchester United make initial contact with Lille over star linked with summer exit

Jun 22 2024, 16:42

Getafe remain hopeful of re-signing Manchester United outcast Mason Greenwood

Jun 22 2024, 16:26