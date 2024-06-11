Video: Manchester United defender returns to full training ahead of Euro 2024

Luke Shaw has stepped up his recovery by joining group training as England continue preparations for this summer’s European Championship.

Euro 2024 gets underway on Friday when the hosts, Germany, take on Scotland, who are competing at the tournament for a second consecutive time with United midfielder Scott McTominay providing most of their goals in the qualifying phase.

England are going to Germany as favourites and Gareth Southgate has been handed a fitness boost as Shaw appears fit in the wake of the tournament.

Shaw has travelled to Germany as England’s only recognised left-back, although Newcastle full-back Kieran Trippier can also play on his least favourite flank.

Respected journalist Henry Winter is at England’s training camp in Germany, where he has uploaded a video to X showing Shaw back amongst the England players training during a light rondos session.

Most United fans will be happy to see Shaw back in full training, but others will question how he missed three months of action yet is ready for Euro 2024.

Or, is it unfair to question Shaw’s priorities? I don’t think so.

Will Shaw start England’s opener?

England start their Euro 2024 campaign against Serbia on Sunday, 16 June.

Trippier is most likely to start at left-back for this one, as we suspect Southgate will want to monitor Shaw’s fitness and maybe give him minutes from the bench since he is bound to be lacking match sharpness.

Winning matches early on will give Southgate a chance to integrate players who are heading into the competition with fitness concerns.

The Three Lions need to be solid defensively if they are to go all the way in Germany. It’s a big ask without one of Southgate’s most trusted lieutenants Harry Maguire. The United centre-back missed on a place in the squad after failing to recovery from injury in time.

Hopefully, Shaw can stay fit and avoid any further setbacks.

