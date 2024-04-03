Video: LSU spring practice, Sloan chats with media

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — LSU continues spring practice this week. The Tigers worked out Tuesday. After practice, new LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan spoke with media. Sloan was promoted from quarterbacks coach in the offseason by head coach Brian Kelly.

LSU’s spring game is April 13th at 1 pm at Tiger Stadium.

