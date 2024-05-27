Video: Live chat Q&A with Mike Bohn on UFC 302, UFC 303 bookings, MMA news, more (noon ET)

https://www.youtube.com/live/lwxUfU8oIeM

With “Spinning Back Clique” off for the U.S. Memorial Day holiday, join MMA Junkie senior reporter Mike Bohn for a special live stream Q&A Monday at noon ET (9 a.m. PT).

Despite the UFC not holding an event over the past weekend, there was no shortage of happenings in the MMA space. Several notable fights got added to UFC 303 on June 29, headlined by Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, as well as UFC 304 on June 27, headlined by Leon Edwards vs. Belal Muhammad for the welterweight title.

Additionally, the build to Saturday’s UFC 302 at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., continued in anticipation of the lightweight championship main event between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier.

With much to discuss, join Bohn for the live chat and fire away questions about anything related to the above, or any other MMA topics on your mind.

