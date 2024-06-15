Video: Lisandro Martinez endures a mixed night for Argentina in 4-1 win

Lisandro Martinez endured a mixed night as Argentina wrapped up their COPA America preparations with a 4-1 win over Guatemala.

A brace from Lionel Messi and another double from Lautaro Martinez proved the difference for the Argentines.

La Albiceleste had 19 shots to Guatemala’s four and enjoyed 72% of the ball.

After an impressive display last time out against Ecuador, the game got off to the worst possible start for Martinez and his nation.

Guatemala fired in a free kick from the left hand side in the fourth minute of play. Emiliano Martinez pushed the ball into the onrushing players and it ricocheted off an Argentine defender before Martinez tried to hook it off the line, only to kick it into the roof of the net.

It was incredibly unfortunate as the ball came at him at such speed and from such a close distance.

Martinez was also given a score of 6.7 on the night from Sofascore and picked up a yellow card in the 63rd minute of play.

However, there were positives for el Carnicero as he managed to get another 90 minutes in his legs in his quest to becoming a regular starter in the heart of the Argentine defence.

The defender made one clearance and blocked one shot on a quiet night’s work after the shock opener for the Guatemalans.

The 26 year old also made one interception and one tackle for his side. He won one out of his two ground duels and one out of his three aerial battles.

He had a much better night on the ball where he touched the ball 105 times and had a passing accuracy of 95%, completing 93 of his 98 passes.

He only hit 25% of his long balls accurately however and had one shot off target for the COPA America champions.

Martinez will hope for his third consecutive start in spite of the own goal when the competition starts in earnest on Thursday. Argentina take on Canada in their group opener.





