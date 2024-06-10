(Video): Lionel Messi swaps shirts with Chelsea player on international duty

A Chelsea player had the night and moment that he will not be forgetting in a hurry last night, and he has the token physical memory to take away with him as well.

Whilst domestic football is all over for now, attention turns to the international matches on over the summer, and there will be plenty of Chelsea involvement.

Argentina beat Ecuador 1-0 in a friendly match over night, and there was Chelsea involvement from Enzo Fernandez, who came on as a sub for Argentina, and Moises Caicedo and Kendry Paez, who started for Ecuador.

Swapping shirts with a legend

As seen above, Paez managed to swap shirts with one of the greatest ever football players, Lionel Messi, in a moment he will remember for the rest of his life.

Paez was on the losing team on the night, but he is going to go far in his career and will dream of making the kind of impact that Messi has had on this sport.