Video: The LFA’s influence on UFC main events, with Alex Pereira, Sean O’Malley and many more

The UFC’s roster is absolutely littered – in a good way – with former LFA fighters.

The promotion is positively silly with standouts who worked their way to the topmost tier of MMA with fights early in their careers in the LFA, a promotion that was formed when Legacy Fighting Championship and the RFA combined forces. Right now, the UFC has three champions who fought their way to the top through the LFA first: Light heavyweight titleholder Alex Pereira, bantamweight champ Sean O’Malley and flyweight kingpin Alexandre Pantoja.

But the list of other fighters who have headlined UFC shows is pretty legendary, too. There are plenty of other big LFA veteran names who have gone on to main events in the UFC. Longtime combat sports play-by-play voice Ron Kruck takes a look at former LFA standouts who went on to UFC stardom in the video above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie