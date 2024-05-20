Video: Is Lerone Murphy a legit contender after Edson Barboza win at UFC Fight Night 241?

On the latest episode of “Spinning Back Clique,” the panel reacts to Lerone Murphy’s biggest career win at UFC Fight Night 241.

This past Saturday, the Englishman dominated veteran Edson Barboza in the headliner of the UFC Fight Night event in Las Vegas. Murphy is now undefeated in his MMA career and angling to get a top-10 opponent next. So is Murphy a legit threat to the title? Who should he fight next?

MMA Junkie’s Goze Garcia, Farah Hannoun, Danny Segura, and host Gorgeous George discuss the fallout from the UFC Fight Night 241 main event.

Watch their discussion in the video above, and also don’t miss this week’s complete episode of “Spinning Back Clique” below on YouTube.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie