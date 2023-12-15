Video: Leon Edwards gets heated, throws water bottle at Colby Covington during UFC 296 press conference

LAS VEGAS – Colby Covington got under Leon Edwards’s skin ahead of UFC 296 – even if he had to aim low to do it.

At Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, Edwards threw a water bottle at Covington and then tried to confront him before being separated by security. This reaction from the Brit came after several insults from Covington, a known antagonist who came dresses to the pre-fight press conference in American military costume from the revolutionary war.

The tipping point, however, came when Covington made a cross comment about the champion’s father, who was murdered during Edwards’ youth.

Below, you can see the video of the altercation exchange plus other exchanges (via X):

Leon Edwards threw a bottle and had to be restrained after Colby Covington made a comment about his late father at the #UFC296 presser. pic.twitter.com/CZ7wjPSfpt — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 15, 2023

"The guy came here dressed like a f*cking drag queen." It didn't take long for things to pop off between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington at the #UFC296 presser. 😳 pic.twitter.com/2luYRVXxMX — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) December 15, 2023

Edwards (21-3 MMA, 13-2 UFC) defends his UFC welterweight title against Covington (17-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) in the main event of UFC 296, which takes place Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN2 and early prelims on ESPN+.

Edwards is coming off back to back wins over former champion Kamaru Usman, victories where Edwards captured and defended the 170-pound title. Edwards is on an impressive 12-fight unbeaten run, with his most recent defeat coming in December 2015.

Covington makes his first appearance in the octagon since March 2022 when he defeated heated rival Jorge Masvidal in a unanimous decision. This is his third attempt at winning the UFC welterweight title, having lost twice in championship bouts to Kamaru Usman.

