Video: Lattimore, Kamara work at NO mini-camp

Saints running back Alvin Kamara and cornerback Marshon Lattimore, were at the first mandatory practice of mini-camp Tuesday.

Both, members of the Saints stellar draft class of 2017, were absent for the club’s Organized Team Activities.

Among those missing were offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk, who has a knee condition that clouds his NFL future. When asked about Ramczyk’s availability head coach Dennis Allen said the veteran tackle is “trending in the wrong direction.”

Allen said the Saints’ first practice in Irvine, California for summer camp will be July 24th. When asked is Derek Carr would play more than one series in the preseason, Allen said he has thought about it, but wouldn’t not elaborate.

Mini-camp continues Wednesday and Thursday.

