(Video): Latest horrible Jackson miss reminds us why Chelsea need another striker signing

Nicolas Jackson got better and better as last season went on, and Chelsea’s strong end to the campaign helped people forget a lot of his struggles from earlier in the campaign.

But there were some really dark times, and his horrible miss for Senegal last night was a reminder that he has never been and never will be a deadly finisher, despite his other qualities.

Clean through on and striking the ball from about 8 yards out, Jackson missed the goal entirely. He almost looked to rush the shot, as though he knew he was going to miss and wanted to get it out of the way. There was no conviction at all.

Bringing in another striker is essential both as competition for Jackson and as an alternative for him. We still expect plenty of goals from him – but some more big misses too.

You can see the miss in the clip embedded here:

Nicolas Jackson's miss for Senegal last night 🇸🇳 I do really like Nico and he will improve, but we can't just rely on just him again next season. Competition needed.pic.twitter.com/n3OWIyz3Tf — CFC-Blues (@CFCBlues_com) June 7, 2024

[Footage from Live Sports]