Video: Kyle Todrank pulls off twister at Fury FC 84 – in pro MMA debut

There’s good news and bad news for Kyle Todrank after his pro MMA debut.

The good news is, a twister submission right out of the gate is a hell of a way to start a fighting career. And that’s just what Todrank did Sunday against Jason Rivera at Fury FC 84 in Houston.

Now for the bad news: Pulling off a second one is likely to be a tall order, given it’s one of the rarest submissions in the game.

But Todrank (1-0) can worry about that later. The Texas-based featherweight wrapped up a 5-0 two-year amateur career earlier in 2023 and now has a top-shelf highlight to put on his resume.

Check out Todrank’s slick finish below (via Fury FC):

Kyle Todrank taps Jason Rivera with a Twister!!!!#FuryFC84 pic.twitter.com/DuaRa9uIid — Fury FC (@FuryFightingTX) December 3, 2023

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie