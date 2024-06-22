Video: Kvaratskhelia concern for Georgia and Napoli ahead of Czechia EURO 2024 clash
Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia went down with a worrying looking knock in the warm-up ahead of Georgia’s EURO 2024 group stage match against Czechia on Saturday afternoon.
The 2022-23 Serie A MVP lunged in for a tackle during a five-against-five passing exercise and suffered a minor blow to his ankle when he made contact with one of his teammates.
The medical staff immediately applied spray to the affected area, and Kvaratskehlia has lined up as a starter in the Saturday afternoon fixture.
It was a worrying few moments for Georgia, as Kvaratskhelia’s strike partner Georges Mikautadze also suffered a blow to his foot just after the initial knock. Both have, however, still made the starting XI.
Kvaratskhelia worry for Georgia
