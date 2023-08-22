Video: KSI, Tommy Fury go nose to nose during heated faceoff before scuffle breaks out

LONDON – As expected, KSI and Tommy Fury got into it during their first faceoff ahead of their boxing match.

The two stared each other down after Tuesday’s news conference at OVO Wembley Arena, and after coming nose to nose, KSI shoved Fury, which sparked a scuffle that was then broken up by security.

KSI and Fury headline Misfits Boxing’s “The PRIME Card,” which is set to take place Oct. 14 at AO Arena in Manchester, England, and streams on DAZN pay-per-view. They’re set to compete in a six-round fight at 183 pounds.

You can watch the video of the faceoff above.

KSI last fought in May, when he stopped Joe Fournier in the second round of their contest. However, the win was overturned to a no contest due to an accidental elbow causing the finish. KSI is 3-0 as an amateur boxer and 1-0 as a professional, as he defeated Logan Paul in a split decision back in 2019.

Fury, on the other hand, picked up a split decision win over Jake Paul back in February. Fury, half brother of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is 9-0 as a professional boxer.

