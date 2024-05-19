Video: Kris Moutinho continues regional scene tear with TKO, moves to 4-0 since UFC release

Kris Moutinho continues to quietly tear through the New England regional scene.

Since his UFC release in early 2022, Moutinho (13-6) is unbeaten with a 100 percent finishing rate. Saturday at Combat Zone 84 in Manchester, Moutinho notched a third-round TKO of Elijah Harris (6-8). He then flipped into the cage, a celebration that’s become his signature as of late.

Moutinho, 31, is most well known for his UFC 264 fight vs. Sean O’Malley. At a time where the UFC struggled to find O’Malley a fight, Moutinho raised his hand and was signed to the promotion. He was finished in Round 3 after he absorbed 230 significant strikes from the future UFC bantamweight champion.

Despite the result vs. O’Malley, Moutinho adored himself to UFC fans for his toughness, chin, and grit. He was granted a second UFC bout and was finished with strikes by Guido Cannetti in 127 seconds into their bout. Moutinho was then released, but has maintained wild popularity online since the departure.

