Video: Kobbie Mainoo impresses in England training with left-footed strike as he awaits decision on Euros inclusion

Kobbie Mainoo is awaiting Gareth Southgate’s decision on whether he’ll make England’s 26-man Euros squad this Friday.

The 19-year-old was named in Southgate’s initial 33-man selection last month yet only reported for international duty on Tuesday due to his involvement in the FA Cup final with Manchester United.

As such, Mainoo missed the first of the Three Lions’ double-header of warm-up friendlies on Monday evening, in which they overturned Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 at St. James’ Park. They take on Iceland tomorrow night at Wembley, so you’d expect that the young star will be in contention to feature.

Read more: Huge blow for United ace who could now miss out on Euros entirely despite being named in initial squad

England shared a snap of Mainoo in action during today’s training session on their official X (Twitter) account, as the midfielder showcased his top-tier finishing skills with a left-footed strike past Aaron Ramsdale.

Footage courtesy of England.

Jun 6 2024, 13:47

