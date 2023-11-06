Video: Knife-wielding man attacks former pro MMA fighter, promptly slammed on pavement

Omar Marrero made an unwise decision when he decided to allegedly attack a man with a knife in Miami the morning after Halloween.

Former pro MMA fighter Javier Baez said he was sitting in his car outside of his apartment around 4 a.m. Wednesday when Marrero hit his window with the knife.

When Baez got out, Marrero charged him with a second large knife and was promptly planted on the canvas, a surveillance video of the alleged incident released by Baez shows. Baez restrained the alleged attacker until Miami-Dade police arrived, who arrested Marrero.

Marrero was charged with two battery felonies and has pleaded not guilty.

“Once I started putting the choke in, he just started letting it go,” Baez told WPLG Local 10. “No one is worried about anything else but breathing when you’re losing air. … I’m trained all my life. I’m a black belt in jiu-jitsu. I wrestled in college. I’ve got eight pro fights. At MMA Masters, I’ve got great training partners.”

Whoa Javier Baez in Miami got attacked by some random with a knife but shows why wrestling is important to know pic.twitter.com/zxVcE2T3AW — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) November 3, 2023

Florida Man attacks former MMA fighter with a 14 inch knife Gets grappled to the ground and subdued pic.twitter.com/C6PKh2w3UR — BJJotter (@JiujitsuOtter) November 5, 2023

Baez, 34, fought from 2011-2018 and had a 5-2-1 record with appearances in various Florida regional promotions, according to his Tapology page.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie