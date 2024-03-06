Video: Khabib Nurmagomedov is against Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway. Does he have a point?

One of the most anticipated fights on the UFC 300 lineup is the BMF title fight between Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway. However, not everyone is excited about it.

Count UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov among those who are not fans of this matchup.

“All respect for Max Holloway, but I don’t know, and I don’t understand why UFC make this fight,” Nurmagomedov told MMA Junkie recently.

Nurmagomedov would rather see Holloway face featherweight champion Ilia Topuria and Gaethje matchup against Islam Makhachev in the coming months. According to “The Eagle,” this matchup could prevent two of the best title matchups from coming together in the featherweight and lightweight divisions.

Is Khabib right, or are his comments out of bounds? Our “Spinning Back Clique” of Farah Hannoun, Simon Samano and Brian “Goze” Garcia answered that with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

You can watch their discussion in the video above and check out this week’s full episode below on YouTube.

