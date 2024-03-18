Video: Kent State basketball celebrates appearing on March Madness bracket for NCAA Tournament
Video of the Kent State women's basketball team celebrating its appearance on the March Madness bracket vs. Notre Dame in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Video of the Kent State women's basketball team celebrating its appearance on the March Madness bracket vs. Notre Dame in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Selection Sunday is here.
While Caitlin Clark and Iowa received a very tough path to the Final Four, the region should provide fans with a ton of great basketball.
The Huskies are +400 to win it all after earning the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA men's tournament.
The vaunted Big East secured only three NCAA tournament bids after a trio of its bubble hopefuls were among the last teams left out of the field.
How can the betting world guide bracket picks?
The Huskies will defend their national championship as the No. 1 overall seed.
The first weekend of March Madness is one of the biggest sports betting events of the year.
Who's the No. 1 overall seed? Who's the final No. 1 seed? Who stands out among the strongest collection of bubble teams in years? The committee has some tough calls to make.
The first automatic bids are punched. Now it's a waiting game for most teams.
Here's what you need to know ahead of an NCAA tournament that's loaded with more stars than ever before.
The four No. 1 seeds were unanimous choices by the 12-person selection committee, committee chair Charles McClelland said.
This year’s committee only made one mistake when choosing bubble teams, but some of its seeding decisions were head-scratching to say the least.
Two teams didn't need a No. 1 seed to reach the 2023 Final Four. Here's who could pull off a run this year.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill talks about Kyrie Irving’s game-winner against the Nuggets, the playoff paths of the Lakers & Warriors, and explains why he has a problem with All-NBA this year.
Brown was up by six with 22 seconds left, but Yale scored eight in the final seconds to win the title.
Kent State's Julius Rollins made a mistake at an incredibly inopportune time.
Dan Monson will coach in the NCAA tournament, then be out of a job.
An incredible final hour of golf at The Players Championship ended with Scheffler atop the leaderboard.
Are the Tar Heels still a 1 seed?
Selection Sunday is nearly upon us and bids are at stake as conference championships play out.