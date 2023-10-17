Video: Kamaru Usman, Khamzat Chimaev keep cool in interview with Chael Sonnen before UFC 294

Surprisingly, Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev kept it civil while they were interviewed at the same time ahead of their UFC 294 clash.

Both Usman (20-3 MMA, 15-2 UFC) and Chimaev (12-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) were interviewed by Chael Sonnen on the ESPN MMA YouTube channel.

The two compete in a middleweight co-main event of Saturday’s pay-per-view event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Usman, a former UFC welterweight champion, is moving up to middleweight to face Chimaev. Usman took the fight on 10 days’ notice, replacing an injured Paulo Costa.

