Video: Justin Gaethje shares first training footage after Max Holloway knockout at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje is starting to put his mind back toward fighting in the aftermath of his unforgettable knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300.

Gaethje (25-5 MMA, 8-5 UFC) lost the BMF title to Holloway with a buzzer-beater knockout finish at the historic event on April 13 in Las Vegas, and it was the type of finish that can change the long-term livelihood of a combat sports athlete if not nurtured properly afterward.

That reality already has been acknowledged by Gaethje, who said shortly after UFC 300 that he didn’t intend to do any sort of full-contact training for at least six months following the significant damage taken. With six weeks of recovery now in the books, Gaethje said Monday he returned to the gym with the intention of “trying to get back in the routine.”

Gaethje shared footage of himself doing some light work on a heavy bag, which you can watch below (via Instagram):

https://www.instagram.com/p/C7e4OfaJCaQ

The lightweight division likely will see transformation in the coming months ahead of Gaethje’s expected return to competition in late 2024 or early 2025. Champion Islam Makhachev is set to defend against Dustin Poirier in Saturday’s UFC 302 headliner at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie