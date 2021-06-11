Video: Julio Jones credits Falcons for giving him opportunity
Julio Jones was never one to cause controversy during his 10 years in Atlanta, and considering the team’s salary cap mismanagement, it’s tough to fault him for getting a fresh start.
Most NFL careers don’t make it to four years, so when a player gives you a decade of Hall-of-Fame caliber football, you count that as a win. The Falcons made a difficult but necessary move by trading Jones, who leaves the franchise as the all-time leader in catches and receiving yards.
Jones took the field for the first time in Tennessee on Thursday, and after camp ended, he had nothing but good things to say about his time in Atlanta. Here’s Jones talking to the media after practice, as shared by AtoZSports Nashville’s Twitter account below.
Julio Jones on why he was excited to join the #Titans + a message of gratitude to the #Falcons. pic.twitter.com/kR4CiOkwQ5
— AtoZSports Nashville (@AtoZSports) June 10, 2021
