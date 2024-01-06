Video: If Jorge Masvidal really has unretired, what’s his best first option?

In MMA, it seems like more announced retirement promises are gone back on than ones that stick.

Jorge Masvidal (35-17 MMA, 12-10 UFC) recently said that’s going to be the case for him. He posted on X (formerly Twitter) one word: “unretired.” He may be ready to get back in the cage less than a year after his loss to Gilbert Burns, though, which was his fourth straight setback.

Former Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren said he’d like to get back in there with Masvidal, who set the UFC record with a 5-second KO of Akren in mid-2019. He thinks Masvidal wants to return because he’s already out of money.

Regardless of why he’s coming back, it sounds like he is. So what’s the best option in his return, especially considering his career-worst four-fight skid?

That’s what we asked our “Spinning Back Clique” panel of Brian “Goze” Garcia, Mike Bohn and Danny Segura, who tackled the topic with host “Gorgeous” George Garcia.

Check out their conversation above, and don’t miss this week’s full episode below.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie