Video: Jorge Masvidal in middle of wild brawl after Nate Diaz refused another press conference faceoff

Tensions boiled over at the end of the Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal press conference Thursday in Anaheim, Calif., after Diaz refused another faceoff with Masvidal.

Much like the April 19 news conference between the two former UFC starts, Diaz was not in the mood to faceoff with his opponent. As the press conference began winding down, Diaz steadily became more agitated at questions posed his direction by emcee Brian Campbell.

“I’m done with this whole press conference sh*t,” Diaz said. “I’m glad we’re here to promote these great fights that are happening, that’s cool as f*ck, but you know what? Besides that, I think my work here is done. I’m done doing all this sh*t. No more press conferences until my next fight. F*ck this ugly motherf*cker. I hate to disrespect you (Campbell), but I’m sick of seeing you too. I’m out. Good to see everybody. Peace out. Shout out to Danny Jacobs and my boy Chris Avila. Love, kick ass. I’ll see y’all next time.”

Diaz arose from his seat, and began to walk off stage as organizers attempted to corral him for a faceoff with Masvidal.

“Square off with yourself, motherf*cker,” Diaz said after offering a few quick poses by himself.

Masvidal took exception and began following Diaz across the stage, who stopped for a moment as they exchanged some heated words. Media and a few fans began surrounding the fighters as they bickered, creating a tense scene.

Diaz eventually walked away, but tensions among the others in the circle continued to rise. Soon enough, shoving began, and punches were thrown, with Masvidal in the thick of it all.

Diaz and Masvidal are scheduled to compete in a boxing match on July 6 in a Fanmio pay-per-view headliner at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif. It will be the second time the pair meet in combat sports, following their first meeting for the inaugural BMF title fight at UFC 244 in November 2019.

You can watch video of the press conference brawl above.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie