VIDEO: Jonathan Klinsmann scores ridiculous goal on trial at Hertha

Yes, that’s right, Jonathan Klinsmann (son of Jurgen) is a goalkeeper.
Bear that in mind when you see the video clip below as the UC Berkeley and U.S. U-20 national team goalkeeper — currently on a trial with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga — smashes in an unstoppable effort in a training game to stun everyone.
Somewhere Jurgen Klinsmann is nodding his head in approval, but also wondering why his 20-year-old son didn’t copy his famous goal celebration…
In Jonathan’s defense, it’s unlikely he’s scored many goals in the past.
Especially one like this.
Vielleicht doch eher Stürmer?! �� @jon_klinsmann erzielt ein Traumtor beim Trainingsauftakt… #Klinsi #hahohe @bundesliga_DE @J_Klinsmann pic.twitter.com/OIMYnIN8JM
— Hertha BSC (@HerthaBSC) July 3, 2017
