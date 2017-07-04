VIDEO: Jonathan Klinsmann scores ridiculous goal on trial at Hertha

Yes, that’s right, Jonathan Klinsmann (son of Jurgen) is a goalkeeper.

Bear that in mind when you see the video clip below as the UC Berkeley and U.S. U-20 national team goalkeeper — currently on a trial with Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga — smashes in an unstoppable effort in a training game to stun everyone.

Somewhere Jurgen Klinsmann is nodding his head in approval, but also wondering why his 20-year-old son didn’t copy his famous goal celebration…

In Jonathan’s defense, it’s unlikely he’s scored many goals in the past.

Especially one like this.



