Video: Jon Jones learns of injury recovery timeline from Dana White, Hunter Campbell in new UFC docuseries

UFC CEO Dana White has always said that every time he steps out of bed in the morning, there’s something crazy and unexpected he’s forced to deal with behind the scenes.

The company has a history of keeping much of that in private and from the public eye. It has been the case for the majority of UFC’s existence, but as time goes and access becomes more valuable, there’s been additional nuggets of footage that have been shared for the world to see.

That’s perhaps never been more true than in the UFC’s new docuseries “Fight Inc: Inside the UFC,” which debuted June 7 on The Roku Channel, and it primarily follows many of the backstage happenings throughout the second half of 2023.

One of the major issues the UFC encountered late in the year came when UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones was forced to withdraw from the UFC 295 main event against Stipe Miocic at Madison Square Garden in New York on just 12 days’ notice.

Jones suffered a complete pectoral tear during a training session, and was ruled out from competing against Miocic on the Nov. 11 card. The UFC was forced to scramble in the aftermath of the change, and as a result booked an interim heavyweight title fight on the card with Tom Aspinall vs. Sergei Pavlovich.

Cameras for “Fight Inc: Inside the UFC” were following White and UFC CBO Hunter Campbell when they met with Jones in the aftermath of his withdrawal and has the results of his MRI with the details.

Jones was seemingly unaware about the severity of his injury when he met with White and Campbell, and cameras caught his real-time reaction to the diagnosis, as well as the potential one-year timeline for him to get back to competition.

Jones subsequently underwent surgery to repair the pectoral injury, but hasn’t yet returned to action.

“Bones” is expected to make his comeback on Nov. 9 at Madison Square Garden in New York for the rescheduled title defense against Miocic.

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie