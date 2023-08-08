Video: Jon Jones grapples with Gordon Ryan ahead of UFC 295 title defense vs. Stipe Miocic

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is prepping with a decorated jiu-jitsu champ ahead of his first title defense.

Jones (27-1 MMA, 21-1 UFC) faces Stipe Miocic (20-4 MMA, 14-4 UFC) in the UFC 295 headliner on Nov. 11 at Madison Square Garden. The main card airs on pay-per-view following prelims expected on ESPN and ESPN+.

Jones will be taking on one of the best wrestlers in the division in Miocic, and has sought help from three-time ADCC champion, IBJJF no-gi champion, and four-time Eddie Bravo Invitational champion Gordon Ryan.

Check out a short clip of them training courtesy of Jones’ Instagram.

Let the good times roll @gordonlovesjiujitsu.”

Jones, 36, captured the vacant heavyweight title with a quick submission win over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March, in what was his first fight in more than three years. He will look to add another legend on his resume when he meets the consensus greatest heavyweight of all time, former two-time champ Miocic.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for UFC 295.

