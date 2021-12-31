Video: Joe Solecki taps out ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at FURY Pro Grappling 3

Donald Cerrone’s tough times in combat sports competition continued Thursday when he was submitted by Joe Solecki in their submission-only bout at FURY Pro Grappling 3.

Solecki, a UFC lightweight, weighed in at 169 pounds for the contest at 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. “Cowboy,” who has often competed at welterweight in recent years, had a sizable weight advantage at 186 pounds.

It didn’t matter, though.

Solecki and Cerrone tied up early in the match, and Cerrone gave up his back from a standing position which led to both men rolling to the mat. Solecki then established top control, with Cerrone spinning around on bottom.

He spun one too many times, though, and gave up his back. They hand-fought for several seconds, but then Solecki got his forearm under Cerrone’s neck and forced the tap due to rear-naked choke at the 3:17 mark.

Solecki was elated after his win.

“The second Fury Grappling was nice enough to offer the match, it was yes, yes, yes,” Solecki said in his post-match interview with CM Punk. “He has the most wins in UFC history. He’s a legend. I appreciate the opportunity.”

Cerrone, for his part, is currently on a five-fight winless skid in his UFC career. The 38-year-old UFC legend, who holds the record for most octagon victories, hasn’t fought since a May defeat to Alex Morono.

