Video: Jefferson takes the field for a game against SMCC
Jefferson's football team is welcomed to the field by junior football players and cheeerleaders for a game against SMCC on Friday, Oct. 13.
Jefferson's football team is welcomed to the field by junior football players and cheeerleaders for a game against SMCC on Friday, Oct. 13.
The Spurs rookie finished with 23 points. You're going to want to see how he scored some of them.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Lexi Thompson came up just short of PGA Tour history this week in Las Vegas.
The Browns tight end kept his face covered before playing the Ravens. He revealed the damage to his face earlier this week.
"It seems like he’s ready to come at any moment. What a blessing that’ll be," McVay said during a news conference.
The Commanders passing game could provide some sneaky value this week. Dalton Del Don examines the DFS landscape to help you build a better lineup.
Woodruff missed this year's wild-card series due to a shoulder issue. He's about to miss much more time.
It's a familiar face to Jones and the Cowboys, but in terms of similarity to the 49ers' promising young QB ... well, you decide.
Deshaun Watson's absence from the lineup is a bit unusual.
Which Week 6 games will have the most fantasy football juice? Matt Harmon breaks down every matchup.
Harden is with the 76ers after a summer where he expected to be traded.
The 2023-24 NBA season is near, so at the end of another eventful summer we take our annual trip too close to the sun, daring you to stand the swelter of these views.
People are tuning into the Jets, even without Aaron Rodgers.
"It is what it is," the tight end said when the NFL was mulling over his punishment.
Patrick Mahomes is still great. But the structure around him has deteriorated to a degree, and it's a relative slog to score points even against bad defenses like Denver's.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 6.
Adesanya, the former UFC middleweight champion, said he isn't going to fight for a long time and did not completely rule out retirement during a podcast appearance.
Belichick by function has insulated himself with disciples. But that's coming home to roost, which has even the fan base growing impatient with their six-time Super Bowl champion head coach.
The Browns QB's shoulder wasn't ready even after a bye week.
An efficient offense, steady QB play and a solid running game have helped Detroit establish its identity early in games.