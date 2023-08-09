Video: Jefferson football practice
Assistant coach Noah Beaudrie gets Jefferson's football team fired up before practice Wednesday.
Assistant coach Noah Beaudrie gets Jefferson's football team fired up before practice Wednesday.
Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins threw a punch that hit Bengals defensive tackle D.J. Reader in the head.
Three Yahoo analysts debate over whether Justin Jefferson, Christian McCaffrey or Ja'Marr Chase should be the top-ranked overall fantasy player.
Krause faces a felony charge tied to an alleged bomb threat at KU football facilities in July.
Enjoy the preseason. You don’t have to hide how you feel about football being back.
Follow along with Yahoo Sports as training camps open across the NFL.
Europe’s Ryder Cup team is starting to take shape.
On this episode of Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo's Vincent Goodwill welcomes in SNY's Chelsea Sherrod to take a closer look at the New York Knicks and determine if more playoff wins are ahead for the squad...or if a second-round exit is their ceiling.
Fantasy football draft season is here. This is your blueprint to build championship teams in 2023.
Johnny Manziel has always been highly entertaining. That’s never been his challenge.
The NFL preseason has begun. Here's how to watch Friday's Bengals vs. Packers game.
Are Toledo and Ohio headed for a rematch in the MAC title game?
The FedExCup Playoffs officially kick off this week in Memphis.
The Browns want their QB to get back into a groove.
We've got your cable, streaming and over-the-air options right here.
Fantasy football analyst Jorge Martin breaks down the state of the dreaded Running Back Dead Zone in 2023.
Yahoo Sports' Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald start by reacting to the latest news around the NFL, including their thoughts on the first episode of Hard Knocks, some concerning comments surrounding Joe Burrow's injury and the situation with Jonathan Taylor and Kareem Hunt in Indianapolis. Later, they give some takeaways from training camps they've visited over the last week, including the San Francisco 49ers, Baltimore Ravens, Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.
Caleb Williams and USC should put up plenty of points again this season, but will they win the conference? Let us break down the board for what looks like the Pac-12's final season.
Breeland, 31, hasn't played in the NFL since 2021.
Simmons, the No. 8 pick in 2020, played his first three seasons at linebacker.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don continues his draft rankings series with some wide receiver marks he doesn't agree with.