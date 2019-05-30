Video of Jaylen Brown breaking a poor guy's ankles in Egypt is going viral originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Jaylen Brown is currently enjoying Egypt soaking up the country's rich history.

But Brown is also a professional basketball player, so to keep the rust off, he headed down to Cairo American College to play some pickup.

That was unfortunate for one fellow, who made the mistake of trying to guard the Boston Celtics wing in isolation.

The whole sequence was caught on video, and it's glorious:

The Twitter user who shared the video also posted a clip of Brown dunking all over his defenders, who may or may not be NBA-caliber.

OH MY GOD DJDKDKDKDKDJZKDSK pic.twitter.com/ZUjzi8qk0N — sim (@SimeonV2) May 30, 2019

The 22-year-old is entering a pivotal third season in his NBA career, but at the very least, it sounds like he could have a side hustle on the AND1 Mixtape tour.

UPDATE (3 p.m. ET): Here's Brown's official statement on the matter:

Texted this to jaylen brown, his reply "Lol i was at some random gym in Egypt." https://t.co/s0gM2cMqq4 — CHRISTINA PAIK (@christinapaik) May 30, 2019

