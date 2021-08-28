Video: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley final faceoff nearly gets out of hand

CLEVELAND – There’s nothing left but to fight after Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley came face-to-face for the final time at ceremonial weigh-ins.

After both men hit the mark for the 190-pound boxing match at Friday morning’s official weigh-in, Paul and Woodley had the last staredown in the build up to Sunday’s pay-per-view main event, which airs on Showtime from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Similar to the previous faceoffs, there was much intensity and tension in the air as the YouTuber turned boxer Paul and the former UFC welterweight champion Woodley ready to share the ring in a boxing match schedule for eight rounds. Things nearly got out of hand, too, when Paul stuck his finger in Woodley’s throat and the teams surrounded.

Fortunately, security intervened and nothing happened to jeopardize the fight.

Watch the video above to see how everything unfolded.