Video: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson first press conference live stream from New York (5:30 p.m. ET)

The build to the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match will officially get underway Monday when the two-city promotional press conference tour begins in New York.

Ahead of the heavyweight bout July 20 at AT&T Stadium – a professional contest with eight two-minute rounds and 14-ounce gloves – Paul and Tyson will get the chance to engage with each other a little more than two months away from fight night.

Monday’s press conference goes down at Apollo Theater and begins at 5:30 p.m. ET. A live video stream of the festivities is available above.

It remains to be seen how Paul (9-1) and Tyson (50-6) will approach one another as fight night approaches. Will Paul show respect toward the boxing legend or try to rile Tyson up? And is it possible some vintage “Iron” Mike energy emerges?

We will start to get some answers during the media tour, which continues Thursday with a second press conference at Texas Live! in Arlington, Texas.

