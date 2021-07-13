Video: Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley make bet ahead of boxing bout – loser gets winner’s name tattooed

LOS ANGELES – The stakes just got even higher for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match.

The YouTube star turned boxer and the former UFC welterweight champion shook hands on a gutsy bet ahead of their Showtime boxing pay-per-view event on Aug. 29 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Both Paul and Woodley agreed that the loser of the contest would get tattooed, ‘I love (insert winner’s name)’ on their body and take a picture of it and post in on Instagram. Paul was the one to propose the bet, which Woodley agreed to in seconds, barely hesitating at Wednesday’s press conference promoting the event.

Related

Video: Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley exchange words in press conference faceoff Floyd Mayweather trains Tyron Woodley ahead of Jake Paul boxing match

Paul (3-0 boxing) made headlines in April with a first-round knockout of former Bellator and ONE Championship titleholder Ben Askren in a Triller Fight Club boxing event. Paul’s previous two victories came over NBA veteran Nate Robinson and YouTuber Ali Eson Gib.

Meanwhile, Woodley (19-7-1 MMA, 9-6-1 UFC), currently No. 11 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie welterweight rankings, closed out his UFC career on a four-fight skid, ceding his title to current champ Kamaru Usman before also suffering setbacks against current top contenders Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington and Vicente Luque.