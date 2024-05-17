Video: Jake Paul signals gunshot after Mike Tyson turns back during faceoff

ARLINGTON – Jake Paul and Mike Tyson concluded their second press conference Thursday in Texas with another faceoff that halted the lighthearted theme witnessed at the prior stop in New York.

In advance of the July 20 boxing match at AT&T Stadium, Paul (9-1) and Tyson (50-6) continued their two-city press conference tour at Texas Live!

After being friendly with each other in New York, Paul and Tyson got a bit more chippy the second time around. During their faceoff, Tyson brushed off Paul, who hand-signaled a gun firing when the former heavyweight boxing champion turned his back.

Co-main event participants Amanda Serrano (23-1) and Katie Taylor (46-2-1) were also featured in the press conference and squared off before Paul and Tyson.

Jake Paul signalled a gun shot as Mike Tyson turned away from their faceoff 😳 pic.twitter.com/EEBjy2PF5E — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 17, 2024

Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano looked locked in at the faceoff for their #PaulTyson co-main event rematch. pic.twitter.com/CmOJgSb5p9 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 17, 2024

