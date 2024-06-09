Video: Italy U17 given guard of honour before Azzurri friendly

Italy U17 were given a guard of honour before an international friendly between Luciano Spalletti’s Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Italy U17 became European champions on Wednesday, and tonight, the senior Azzurri squad, Bosnia and Herzegovina players, and fans honoured them at the Stadio Castellani in Empoli.

Italy and Bosnia gave U17 players a guard of honour before kick-off, and the young Azzurri players lifted the trophy they had won earlier this week after beating Portugal 3-0 in the Final.

