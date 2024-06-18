Video: Italy’s training session in Iserlohn before Spain clash

Watch the opening 15 minutes of Italy’s training session in Iserlohn on Monday, three days before their EURO 2024 game against Spain.

Luciano Spalletti’s Italy are preparing for the second EURO 2024 group-stage game against Spain at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen.

The Azzurri beat Albania 2-1 on their debut on Saturday, while Spain secured a 3-0 victory over Croatia.

Football Italia was among the accredited media at the Azzurri training base in Iserlohn on Monday covering Davide Frattesi’s press conference and a training session open to the media for the first 15 minutes. Below is an extended clip.

Spalletti’s men will train again today, but it won’t be open to the media this time.

