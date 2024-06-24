Video: Italy’s training session before Croatia clash at EURO 2024

Watch Italy’s training session before their EURO 2024 group stage game against Croatia.

Football Itaia was among the accredited media in Iserlohn yesterday, Sunday, June 23, when the Azzurri worked at their training base before flying to Leipzig for a key EURO 2024 group stage game against Croatia.

We’ve already reported the three things spotted during the Azzurri workout, but below, you can take a look at some of the best moments from yesterday’s training session.

Federico Dimarco trained separately from the rest of the group but Spalletti said at a pre-match press conference that the Inter defender would be available for selection this evening.